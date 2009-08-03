Mila Kunis's Latest Obsession

Fanboy favorite Mila Kunis has admitted that she had to quit playing the online game World of Warcraft because she spent too much time on her computer. What's the Forgetting Sarah Marshall star's new obsession? "Sewing! I just learned how to use a sewing machine," Kunis tells us. "I do pants and jeans and shirts and I'm pretty impressed with myself so far." Though she says that her new hobby is "really fun," the actress has no plans to become the next celebrity clothing designer. Want to try your hand with a thread and needle? Start with the basicsBuilt by Wendy's Sew U guide provides easy step-by-step instructions to get you started.

Bronwyn Barnes and Kara Warner

Add to Facebook Add to Twitter