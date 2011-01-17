Mila Kunis's Golden Globes Dress Was Made in Four Days

Mila Kunis didn't pick a dress off the runway or off the rack for her Golden Globes appearance, where she was nominated for Best Supporting Actress. It was all custom. "This dress came as a sketch," the Black Swan actress told us at the Critics Choice Awards in Los Angeles, where she was dressed in a black Nini Ricci look. "We had tried on other dresses. Then, this sketch came in and we thought the sketch was beautiful. In four days, this person made the dress, and whipped it up!" Kunis's custom creation turned out to be an emerald green one-shoulder gown by Vera Wang (shown). How speedy Wang was in creating her beautiful look!

— Sharon Clott, with reporting by Lindzi Scharf