Mila Kunis Takes a Stand Against Hollywood Sexism: "I'm Done with Being Compromised"

Mila Kunis has written an open letter to share a harrowing story of a film producer intimidating her into posing in next to nothing for a men's magazine.

In a post on A Plus, the actress revealed how the man, whom she didn't name, threatened her career and told her, "You'll never work in this town again." Kunis refused to take part in the photo shoot as a part of an upcoming movie and put her foot down when it came to her career.

"I was livid, I felt objectified, and for the first time in my career I said 'no,'" stated Kunis in the story. "And guess what? The world didn't end. The film made a lot of money and I did work in this town again, and again, and again. What this producer may never realize is that he spoke aloud the exact fear every woman feels when confronted with gender bias in the workplace."

The Bad Moms star also recalled the formation of her Orchard Farm Production company back in October 2014 with Susan Curtis, Cami Curtis, and Lisa Sterbakov. At the time, "an influential male producer" described Kunis in a troubling way within an email about a possible project that they would all work on together.

"In this email chain, this producer chose to email the following: 'And Mila is a mega star. One of the biggest actors in Hollywood and soon to be Ashton's wife and baby momma!!!' This is the entirety of his email. Factual inaccuracies aside, he reduced my value to nothing more than my relationship to a successful man and my ability to bear children."

That experience was a true impetus for her to share her story on a world stage with other women facing the same sexism in their careers, but to also not allow comments like that to be made about her in the future without her addressing them.

"I'm done compromising; even more so, I'm done with being compromised," Kunis vowed. "So from this point forward, when I am confronted with one of these comments, subtle or overt, I will address them head on; I will stop in the moment and do my best to educate. I cannot guarantee that my objections will be taken to heart, but at least now I am part of creating an environment where there is the opportunity for growth. And if my comments fall on deaf ears, I will choose to walk away."

The platform Kunis used to publish her letter, A Plus, was co-founded by husband Ashton Kutcher—a small demonstration of the kind of solidarity between both spouses and men and women that's needed before things actually change.