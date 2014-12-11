Mila Kunis Says That Her Daughter's Teenage Years Will Be For Ashton Kutcher to Worry About

Mila Kunis stopped by her favorite talk show, The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson, on Wednesday night and briefly chatted about her daughter Wyatt Kutcher during her visit. Kunis, who looked lovely in an LBD, beamed when she talked about her daughter, who is now 9 weeks old.

When host Craig Ferguson joked that 2 months is a good age because babies can't move around that much, the actress assured him, "She's not lethargic, she moves."

Kunis agreed with Ferguson that girls are easier to raise, but that when it came to having to deal with a daughter during those dreaded teenage years, her fiancé and Wyatt's father Ashton Kutcher will have to worry about that. As Kunis put it, "That's not my problem, that's daddy's problem."

