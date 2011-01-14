Mila Kunis’s $7,000 Golden Globes Facial

With Mila Kunis up for her first Best Supporting Actress nod at the Golden Globes this Sunday, all that excitement could get to a girl’s skin! No fear—Kunis’s esthetician, Scott-Vincent Borba (inset) has it under control. One of the ways he's preparing Kunis is by testing his new, not-yet-available $7,000 facial named the HD Diamond and Ruby Peel on the Black Swan star. “I always do [this on] her skin, neck, décolleté, arms, and the back of her hands—anything that will be possibly showing with her dress,” Borba told InStyle.

This treatment actually uses the gemstones in its name; the rubies act as the antioxidant and the diamonds provide a topical sheen, and he tops it off with a peraffin silk fiber facial. Borba also has her suck on an ice cube during the process, a trick that helps decrease puffiness. “Mila is one of my muses,” said Borba, who also works with Ashley Greene and AnnaLynne McCord. “She'll test my stuff before everyone else and give me feedback.” For tips on how to get the Golden Globes glow at home, check out Borba’s new book Skintervention.

— Lindzi Scharf