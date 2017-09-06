Mila Kunis Flawlessly Transforms Into a Platinum Blonde Bombshell

Do blondes have more fun? We'll have to ask Mila Kunis, who took a walk on the platinum side on Tuesday, as she swapped out her signature mahogany mane for a bleached bob.

Kunis made the hair transformation for her role in the new film The Spy Who Dumped Me, and, although it may seem unfair, it shouldn't come as a surprise that the That '70s Show alum looks just as stunning on the opposite end of the color spectrum. On the film's set in Berlin, Germany, the actress's new light tresses complemented a cascading lavender gown that was topped off with an edgy black blazer.

Splash News

The action flick also stars SNL funny woman Kate McKinnon, who also made a dramatic hair color change, ditching her blonde locks for a brunette 'do to help her infiltrate enemy lines alongside Kunis, after finding out that an ex-boyfriend is a spy.

Unfortunately, we have to wait until next summer to see Mila's blonde ambition (and Kate's new chestnut tresses) on the big screen. The Spy Who Dumped Me swings into theaters on July 6, 2018.