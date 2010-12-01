Mila Kunis & Natalie Portman's Black Swan Premiere Style

Mila Kunis and Natalie Portman kept things black and white at last night’s New York premiere of Black Swan—but with an insider-y twist: Kunis, who in the role of Lily is the more passionate and worldly of the two, looked absolutely angelic in an pale rose, Elie Saab gown, simple updo and glowing pink makeup, while Portman, who plays the sheltered, yet troubled, ballerina Nina, went for all out sex appeal in a sultry, off-the-shoulder Dior gown, long flowing hair and siren-esque red lips. She even carried an Olympia Le Tan book clutch of the novel Lolita, about the notorious teenage temptress. Black Swan opens this Friday, and we can't wait!

