Mila Kunis' Marine Ball Date, Jessica Simpson's Birthday Birkin, and More!

InStyle Staff
Jul 12, 2011 @ 12:45 pm

1. Mila Kunis is going to the Marine ball! She agreed to a sergeant's YouTube date request. [HuffPo]

2. Jessica Simpson's got an orange Birkin bag from fiance Eric Johnson for her 31st birthday. [People]

3. Horse-and-carriage rentals have increased 200% since the Royal Wedding. [Fashionista]

4. Santigold rocks out in a video for Alexander Wang's Fall T Campaign. [The Cut]

5. Would you walk down the aisle in shoes from the TOMS Wedding Collection? [Refinery29]

6. Stewart Parvin will design the dress for Zara Phillips' July 30th royal nuptials. [DailyMail]

