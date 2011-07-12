Mila Kunis' Marine Ball Date, Jessica Simpson's Birthday Birkin, and More!

Getty Images; Courtesy of TwitPic; Getty Images; Courtesy of Alexander Wang; Courtesy of TOMS; StarTraksPhoto
1. Mila Kunis is going to the Marine ball! She agreed to a sergeant's YouTube date request. [HuffPo]
2. Jessica Simpson's got an orange Birkin bag from fiance Eric Johnson for her 31st birthday. [People]
3. Horse-and-carriage rentals have increased 200% since the Royal Wedding. [Fashionista]
4. Santigold rocks out in a video for Alexander Wang's Fall T Campaign. [The Cut]
5. Would you walk down the aisle in shoes from the TOMS Wedding Collection? [Refinery29]
6. Stewart Parvin will design the dress for Zara Phillips' July 30th royal nuptials. [DailyMail]