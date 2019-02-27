Mila Kunis's Haircut Is the Lob of the Future

Image zoom Steve Granitz/Getty Images

With all this talk about blunt bobs, it's sort of felt like lobs (you know, long bobs) have been left in the beauty trend dust. But leave it to Mila Kunis and her refreshing, modern take on the ultra-flattering haircut to bring all that lob love back.

Once the proud owner of a chin-grazing bob, Kunis has seemingly been growing her hair out for a bit now, but that process isn't free of maintenance. Prepping for an appearance on The Ellen Show, Kunis met with celebrity hairstylist Renato Campora who gave her a trim that totally updated her long bob.



From what we can tell, he added subtle, airy layers into her hair, creating a volume-boosting effect. It also appears that they were cut on a slight angle, keeping up with her usual preference for asymmetrical haircuts.

Her hair was also parted in the center, which was a huge trend we saw on the 2019 Oscars Red Carpet. The subtle shift not only frames her face in a new way, but draws attention to her eyes and full brows.

Thanks to Kunis, the blunt bob might have some competition for the title as the year's most popular cut.