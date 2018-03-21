Mila Kunis Presents Her Kids as Evidence that Women Are Smarter than Men

Mila Kunis thinks that women are smarter than men, and she has the evidence to prove it: her two young kids. The actress and her husband Ashton Kutcher are parents to 3-year-old daughter Wyatt Isabelle and 1-year-old Dimitri Portwood, and Kunis says that their different learning curves are proof that females are the superior sex.

“They’re incredibly different. My boy’s like a sloth. He’s wonderful and I love him, because one day he’ll probably watch this and be like, ‘Why would you say that?’ But the truth is, women are smarter than men, and I have this evidence from my two different humans that I created. “Girls are just like on it and boys are like, dum dun dum,” Kunis joked on The Ellen DeGeneres Show Wednesday, motioning with her head.

Allen Berezovsky/WireImage for Fashion Media

“They’re just like a little bit more like little linebackers going through life, and like Neanderthal-ish. So there’s an element where Wyatt will be like, ‘Pass the cup please.’ My boy’s like, ‘Eh, eh.’ That’s it! That’s all you get. And you’re like, ‘Eh? What could eh mean?’” she said. “There’s just a huge difference.”

The actress did acknowledge that her son was only one year old, though referencing that her daughter Wyatt acted very different at his age.

Kunis appeared on The Ellen Show with Kate McKinnon to share the first trailer of their new movie, The Spy Who Dumped Me, about two friends who “get sucked into an international espionage adventure for which they are not prepared professionally or emotionally,” according to McKinnon.

Watch the trailer above.