Mila Kunis and Jimmy Fallon Cannot Keep It Together Acting Out a Tinder Date Using Funny Photo Booth Filters

Mila Kunis is a talented actress known for both her dramatic roles, like in Black Swan, as well as comedic ones like in Friends with Benefits and the upcoming Bad Moms. But Wednesday night on The Tonight Show, the mom, who is expecting her second child with husband Ashton Kutcher, could not stop from laughing as she had to improvise random scenes with host Jimmy Fallon using crazy Photo Booth filters on an iPad for a game of "Filtered Scenes."

The scenes they had to act out included "Two People on a Tinder Date," "Old College Roommates on a 10-Year Class Reunion" and "Long Lost Twins Finally Meeting." Kunis tended to select filters that did crazy things with her lips which made her unable to not break into giggles as she tried to carry on the scenes with Fallon. Though the host wasn't helping with his choice of filters, either. "I've got my head split into two. It's a fun thing I do sometimes." he said during the high school reunion scene.

Kunis's film Bad Moms hits theaters on July 29.

Watch Kunis try to hold it together during "Filtered Scenes" in the clip above.