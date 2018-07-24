Mila Kunis Admits She "F—ked Up" Her Breakup with Macaulay Culkin

Though it’s hard to imagine a time that Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher weren’t fulfilling our That ‘70s Show fan fic fantasies, it wasn’t too long ago that both stars were in serious relationships with different people.

Ashton was married to actress Demi Moore from 2005 to 2013, while Mila dated former child star Macaulay Culkin for eight years, beginning in 2002.

During an episode of Dax Shepard’s podcast Armchair Expert, the Spy Who Dumped Me star opened up about her “horrible, horrible” split from Culkin—and how she's ultimately owned up to her wrongdoings.

“I f—ked up,” Mila said of the breakup. “I’ll be the first to admit it: I was an a—hole in my 20s. And that’s something that took me a long time to come out and be like, ‘Yeah, you know what, I was a d—,’ and accept it—and I own it now. I think it’s f—ked up what I did and it’s f—ked up how I did it.”

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Between breaking things off with the Home Alone star and reconnecting with Kutcher, Kunis took some much needed time and space for herself.

“When I got to be a single I said, ‘I just need to figure myself out.’ I genuinely need to know why I did what I did, and, like, regroup myself as a human,” she explained.

Though single for two years, Mila didn’t exactly take a vow of celibacy. “I just did that, and subsequently, after 6 p.m. was open for business,” she joked. “I didn’t want to date; I didn’t want to be taken out to the movies … I just wanted to have time for myself.”

When it comes to addressing her younger self’s mistakes, forgiveness doesn’t come easy to Mila, but that being said, she thinks she and Macaulay have put the past behind them.

“You know, it’s been so long like I feel like enough time has gone by,” Kunis said. “I think enough mutual friends have been like, everybody kind of forgave everybody for what went down.”

C'mon though, Mila. We want more of the juicy details about just what went down. Please?