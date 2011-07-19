Mila Kunis' Friends With Benefits Premiere Style

Mila Kunis is currently promoting her new flick Friends With Benefits (out Friday!), which co-stars Justin Timberlake, and she packed some fantastic outfits for her press tour. From Versace to Roland Mouret to Lanvin and more, the actress has made every red carpet appearance and talk show guest spot a mini fashion show. Click “See the Photos” for more of Kunis' style, and tell us, are you excited to see Friends With Benefits?

