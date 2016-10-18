Mila Kunis Dresses Her Baby Bump in the Perfect Fall-Ready Poncho and Jeans

Mila Kunis timed her pregnancy perfectly. As she draws nearer to her due date, the temperature continues to drop into sweater weather, allowing her to dress her baby bump in the coziest of fall jumpers. The pregnant 33-year-old stepped out in L.A. on Monday to grab a cup of coffee, showing off her bump in a slouchy poncho.

The mom-to-be paired the short-sleeve knit with dark, cuffed jeans, navy Skechers sneakers ($70; skechers.com), and a gray and orange Chicago Bears cap. Kunis kept her makeup minimal, letting her raven-colored hair down and sporting her thin wedding band.

We’re savoring each and every one of this actress’s casual maternity looks, as she doesn’t have much longer to go in her second pregnancy. Kunis’s hubby, Ashton Kutcher, revealed on Oct. 6 when his wife was about eight weeks away from her due date that they are expecting a baby boy this time around, and he’s not sure about the possibility of a third child.

“I was hoping for a girl because—first of all, our first girl is unbelievable—but also I figured if we had a girl second, [Mila] might give me one more shot to have a boy. And now I don’t know!” he told Seth Meyers.

Here’s to hoping this brood keeps growing!