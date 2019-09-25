Mila Kunis Is Completely Unrecognizable With Blonde and Blue Hair

Image zoom Jean-Baptiste Lacroix/Getty Images

Fall is here, and for many, that means it's time for a hair change. Even celebs who are known for their signature hair colors haven't been able to resist hitting up the salon to try an entirely new look. Just this month, Kendall Jenner showed up to London Fashion Week as a platinum blonde, Zendaya dyed her brunette hair copper red again for the Emmy Awards, and Katherine Heigl went deep chocolate brown for her new Netflix series.

And now, Mila Kunis just made a major switch. The actress, who's known for her signature dark brown hair, was spotted with bright blonde hair and dip-dye blue ends while running errands in L.A. on September 24. Kunis had her hair styled in a loose low bun peeking out from underneath her hat, which made her look completely unrecognizable.

Image zoom Blackbelts / BACKGRID

RELATED: Mila Kunis's Haircut Is the Lob of the Future

Aside from the platinum bob wig she wore in her 2017 film The Spy Who Dumped Me, Kunis always been a brunette. Along with her dark, rich color, she's one of the only celebs keeping the bob trend alive. From blunt with bangs to asymmetrical, her short cuts are brought to stylists as inspiration photos at salons across the country. Now, Kunis is joining celebs like Taylor Swift and Kristen Stewart who are bringing dip-dye hair back.

VIDEO: Right Now: Mila Kunis Just Debuted Bangs at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards

Kunis' new hair color is definitely outside the box, but it'll be exciting to see how she styles it on the red carpet.