Mila Kunis's Baby Boy Is Already a Bears Fan

A very pregnant Mila Kunis and her husband Ashton Kutcher flaunted their sporty sides for a casual brunch date in Los Angeles Monday.

Kunis, 33, is expecting their second child together—a boy—in the coming weeks. Despite her sizable baby bump, the Bad Moms star looked comfortable walking hand-in-hand with Kutcher wearing a fitted black T-shirt, a pair of distressed boyfriend jeans, slip-on sneakers, a navy cardigan, and her favorite Chicago Bears cap.

Kutcher, 38, channeled his pregnant wife's style in a blue sweatshirt, worn gray trousers, sneakers, and a team hat of his own. It seems that their soon-to-arrive son is already a Bears fan!

On Oct. 6 Kutcher revealed to Seth Meyers that Kunis was about eight weeks away from her due date, which, at this point, means she's roughly four weeks away from delivering the little guy. The actor also admitted that having a boy makes the possibility of having a third child a little less likely.

"I was hoping for a girl because—first of all, our first girl is unbelievable—but also I figured if we had a girl second, [Mila] might give me one more shot to have a boy. And now I don't know!" he told Meyers.

That just means we have to soak up every bit of Kunis's too cool maternity style while we can!