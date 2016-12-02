Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher Welcome Baby No. 2—Get All the Details

Congratulations are in order for Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher! The happy couple just welcomed their second child, a baby boy, People reports. Their new addition, whose named they have not yet revealed, was born on November 30. The Kunis-Kutcher household is about to get even wilder, as they also have 2-year-old daughter Wyatt Isabelle at home.

The couple confirmed that they were pregnant with their second child back in June, and the actor unexpectedly revealed the sex of baby no. 2 in a Today show segment this fall. “[Wyatt] points at Mila and she’s like ‘baby brother’ when she points to the belly, and she points to dad and she’s like, ‘beer,’” he joked, not seeming to realize that he revealed that there was a boy on the way.

VIDEO: Mila Kunis's Red Carpet Style

He confirmed the news on Late Night with Seth Meyers, saying that he was wishing for another girl so that they’d have to try for a boy with baby no. 3. “I was hoping for a girl because—first of all, our first girl is unbelievable—but also I figured if we had a girl second, [Mila] might give me one more shot to have a boy. And now I don’t know!” he joked.

“She might cut me off. I want like 12 of them, and so … I don’t know. We haven’t discussed it yet,” he shared.

RELATED: Every Celebrity Baby Born in 2016

While we wait to find out if they’ll be adding another to their brood, we’re mourning the end of Kunis’s adorable maternity style with a look back at her best ensembles. Congrats, Mila and Ashton!