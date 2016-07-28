Mila Kunis Reveals She Bought Her and Ashton Kutcher's Wedding Bands Off of Etsy for $190 Total—See Her Ring!

Some celebrities really are just like us! Sometimes they are even more casual, even when it comes to their wedding bands. Mila Kunis revealed to Conan O'Brien on his show on Wednesday night that her and husband Ashton Kutcher's weddings bands were from none other than online vendor, Etsy.

"My husband got me a beautiful engagement ring. Like stunning, stunning, stunning. But for our wedding bands for when we got married, I just decided to get them off of Etsy," the Bad Moms actress said. "I've been talking to you for years and I've always loved the fact that you are frugal," said O'Brien. "That's a nice way of saying cheap," she said laughing. "OK, you're a cheapskate," he said.

Kunis explained that she wanted the thinnest possible band. She looked at Tiffany's and couldn't believe the prices. "So I went on Etsy and it was like $90 and I was like 'Buy now'! Ashton's is $100, so technically, his wedding band was a little more expensive," she said. "Oh he's really pimping it with his $100 band," said O'Brien.

Going online for her wedding band was "not a big deal,"according to Kunis. "My engagement ring is beautiful, but I don't ever wear it. This ring, I'm like, 'It's $90!' It's great. That person on Etsy had no clue whose ring they were making, but they were wonderful and very nice and polite and generous."

Watch Kunis talk about her Etsy wedding bands in the clip above.