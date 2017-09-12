Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher's Son Is Team Jackie and Kelso Forever

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis's son just proved he's on team Kelso and Jackie forever.

While the tiny tot's parents don't post photos of their children's faces—and rarely share snaps of their kids at all—the doting dad couldn't resist adding an image of his 9-month-old son, Dimitri, on Instagram Monday after they put him in the best mommy and daddy tribute T-shirt around.

"Yes, this Is my son's outfit today. #that70sshow #kelsoandjackieforever," Kutcher captioned the snap, which showed little Dimitri rocking a white graphic tee with an image of their That '70s Show characters Jackie and Kelso on it, between the words "Hello Wisconsin." Fans understandably went nuts over it, writing things like "Love This!" and "This. Is. Brilliant." in the comments.

Yes,this Is my son's outfit today. #that70sshow #kelsoandjackieforever A post shared by Ashton Kutcher (@aplusk) on Sep 11, 2017 at 8:10am PDT

Kutcher and Kunis played love interests on the show, with the Bad Moms star later admitting that her now husband was her first kiss because of a scripted scene on the comedic episodic. They went on to tie the knot in 2015 and are now parents to their son and 2-year-old daughter Wyatt.