Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher Shared an Uber with Princess Beatrice of York

One Uber driver had quite a ride over the weekend: During a single drive his passengers included Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, and Princess Beatrice of York!

The British royal's boyfriend David Clark, who reportedly works for Uber, was also along for the ride and the group posed for an adorable photo with the driver. He later posted it to Instagram:

I just met #Ashtonkutcher #Milakunis #princessbeatrice and #DaveClark we all had a crazy convo #lol #goodpeople #royalty #uber A photo posted by David Capellan (@davidcapa) on Aug 16, 2015 at 6:20pm PDT

Husband and wife pair, who were in N.Y.C. for Kunis's 32nd birthday on Aug. 14, have been friends with Beatrice for years. They also brought their 10-month-old daughter, Wyatt, along for their trip to the Big Apple.

