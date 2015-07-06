Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis Are Reportedly Married!

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis had an extra special Fourth of July weekend: The That '70s Show alums reportedly tied the knot!

A source told People, that the parents to 9-month-old daughter Wyatt Isabelle married over the weekend. The couple, who've known each other since they worked together on That 70's Show back in 1998, started dating in 2012 and became engaged in February 2014. Last December Kunis was seen wearing what looked like a wedding band with her engagement ring at a Lakers game and earlier this year in March hinted at the pair possibly being married already on the Late Late Show.

This is the second marriage for Kutcher who was previously married to Demi Moore and the first marriage for Kunis. Hopefully, the newlyweds will share details on the wedding soon!

