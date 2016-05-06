Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, Kristen Bell, and Dax Shepard Play “Never Have We Ever” on Ellen

Mila Kunis and Kristen Bell appear on The Ellen DeGeneres Show today to promote their new movie Bad Moms, but the talk show host had something else in mind. To celebrate Mother’s Day, DeGeneres brought their husbands, Ashton Kutcher and Dax Shepard, onto the show for an impromptu game of “Never Have We Ever.”

The doting husbands first appeared in a hilarious recorded Mother’s Day message for their wives. “We put babies in you!” Kutcher says in the clip. “You gave them to us, and we thank you,” Shepard says, before Kutcher adds, “And now they’re in the world!” The duo then surprised their ladies in person and presented them with bouquets of flowers.

When DeGeneres suggested that they play the couples version of “Never Have I Ever,” things started out tamely but quickly heated up. The couples unanimously fessed up to using each other’s toothbrushes. “I don’t know that we have separate toothbrushes,” Shepard said. “We travel with one,” Kutcher added.

And both duos admitted to hooking up on set—to cheers from the audience, we might add. So what else do the couples have in common? They've also secretly gotten rid of their partners' possessions. “Every time she goes out of town for more than 48 hours, I get rid of about 20 things. But luckily her memory is so terrible, she has no idea,” Shepard said. “She collects all kinds of things. I think she’s planning on opening up an antique shop in her retirement or something,” he joked.

DeGeneres also asked the couples about falling asleep while making love, grooming each other, giving massages, and even getting in handcuffs. Watch the hilarious video above for more secrets about the superstar couples.