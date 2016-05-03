Mila Kunis Enjoys an Ice Cream Date with Ashton Kutcher

FameFlynet
Brandi Fowler
May 03, 2016 @ 6:15 pm

As stars flocked to the MET Gala in New York City Monday, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher enjoyed a treat of a different kind. The husband and wife duo opted for an ice cream date instead, heading to Studio City, Calif. to indulge themselves.

The Bad Moms star couldn't help but flash a smile as she sampled the ice cream flavors at McConnell's Fine Ice Cream, making sure not to let any of the dessert drop on her striped three-quarter top. For the low-key outing, Kunis completed her casual off-duty look with jeans and hot pink sneakers, throwing her hair up in a ponytail.

Ashton also rocked casual garb as they enjoyed the sunny day out on the town, wearing a white short-sleeved top, baseball cap and khakis. After the couple made their final flavor selection, they headed down a sidewalk with Kutcher palming the delicious looking cup of their ice cream choice, which had a spoon on each side for sharing the scoops.

The pair stepped out without their 1-year-old daughter Wyatt Isabelle as they enjoyed some quality time together and continued to give us total couple goals.

