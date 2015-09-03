Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher's Adorable Date Night Proves Love in Hollywood Is Real

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher may have their hands full with their almost one-year-old daughter Wyatt, but the adorable Hollywood couple still manages to schedule fun date nights out.

The avid baseball fans headed to watch their beloved Los Angeles Dodgers beat the San Francisco Giants this week, and in between innings the two were spotted canoodling in the stands. Decked out in Dodgers blue, the two shared kisses and hugs as the players swapped from offense to defense.

Kunis and Kutcher are on a roll lately. Earlier in the week, the couple showed off their sense of humor on social media when Kunis forced her husband take a photo with his Bachelor in Paradise doppleganger. We can't wait to see what they're up to next.

