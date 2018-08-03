Why Mila Kunis Will Never Act with Ashton Kutcher Again

Cover your ears, That '70s Show fans, because Mila Kunis essentially just confirmed a reboot will never happen, despite the fact that she and husband Ashton Kutcher met on set. We know, it's hard to hear.

Kunis and Kutcher's romance didn't start until years after the show was off the air, but even so, Kunis isn't looking to recreate that chemistry for an audience anytime soon. The reason? Kunis said she doesn't care to act alongside Kutcher. Ever again.

Todd Williamson/BBMA2016

In an interview on Sunday Today with Willie Geist, Kunis addressed the possibility of working with Kutcher again on screen with a blunt "not going to happen."

"I can't look at him and not be like 'What are you doing?' ... No, it's weird," she said, not mincing any words.

"In a scene with him I was like 'oh I see you acting.' Like I can catch it ... and he looked at me and was like 'what's that face you make' and I was like 'we can't do this.' We can't be together in a scene."

FOX

Well, that settles it. Try to dry your tears, That '70s Show fans, maybe she'll change her mind in the future.