More Confirmation Meghan Markle Has What It Takes to Join Royal Family

Getty (2)

Being in the spotlight as part of royal family is no easy feat, but at least one family member thinks Meghan Markle is up for the challenge.

In a recent interview, former rugby player Mike Tindall, who's married to Prince Harry's cousin Zara, said he thinks the Suits actress would be "absolutely fine" if she were to join the fam. Tindall admits the scrutiny can be nerve-wracking, but he thinks Markle would be able to handle it.

"It comes with a lot of history and the family that it is. It's obviously nerve-racking," Tindall told the Sunday People. "But she has been under enough scrutiny and pressure in her day-to-day life so I'm sure she will get through it. She will be fine."

The former rugby player went on to say that Markle and Harry will be fine as long as their relationship is strong: "As long as they are both happy that's all that you can ask for."

The last we saw of Markle and Prince Harry, they were heading out on safari in South Africa, leaving the whole world wondering if a proposal is in the near future.

RELATED: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Vacation in Africa Wearing Adorable Matching Caps

No word yet, but clearly certain members of the royal family think it could be possible, too!