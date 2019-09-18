People Are Livid That Mike Johnson Wasn't Named the New Bachelor

I'mma let you finish, Pilot Pete, but Mike Johnson would've been one of the most groundbreaking Bachelors of all time.

On Tuesday evening's Bachelor in Paradise finale, ABC revealed that the newest Bachelor to join the ranks of men you've long forgotten like Byron Velvick and Matt Grant is Peter Weber — a.k.a. Pilot Pete — the third runner up on Bachelorette Hannah Brown's season.

The news was upsetting to many viewers, but their outrage had nothing to do with Pete himself. Instead, some fans were up in arms because the network chose not to cast Johnson, another contestant from Brown's season, in the leading role. According to king of Bachelor Nation, Chris Harrison, Johnson was being considered for the position. Had the 31-year-old been chosen, he would have been both the first Black Bachelor, as well as the first military vet Bachelor.

He's also charming as hell — even Harrison was swept off his feet, telling People, "How could he not be a contender with that smile?"

Fans expressed their indignation on Twitter, wondering why ABC — which has come under fire for its lack of diversity in Bachelor casting in the past — wouldn't give the title of Bachelor to Johnson.

They had Mike Johnson’s fine ass sitting right there and they picked someone else to be The Bachelor #BachelorInParadise pic.twitter.com/oCKeyACly8 — Stephanie (@scde_de) September 18, 2019

After Chris Harrison announced Peter as the new Bachelor, instead of MIKE JOHNSON... #BachelorinParadise pic.twitter.com/rVj5vVyt30 — Nenette (@ndameus) September 18, 2019

@chrisbharrison so did you just try to replace Mike being the first black bachelor with Peter being the first guy to live close to the mansion? #thebachelor #BachelorInParadise pic.twitter.com/23450GUyAp — Marlisha Scott (@MarlishaScott) September 18, 2019

Once again the producers of #TheBachelor bailed in having fan favorite Mike as the first Black Bachelor, by once again going with the aww shucks guy in Peter. #BachelorinParadise — Kevin Lockett (@kevinlockett) September 18, 2019

But Johnson isn't mourning the loss of would-be Bachelordom. According to his Instagram, the portfolio manager from San Antonio is about to embark on a little tour with fellow Bachelorette alum Connor Saeli to conduct "gym sessions" across the country. Not to mention, he's rumored to be dating Demi Lovato after the pair began exchanging flirty comments on Instagram.

In 2017, Rachel Lindsay made history as the first Black Bachelorette in the franchise — however, ABC has not cast a person of color in the leading role since.