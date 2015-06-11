Swap Microbead Exfoliants for These All-Natural Face and Body Scrubs

It’s no secret: Microbeads are a threat to the environment. Too small to be filtered out of sewage treatment plants, those tiny plastic particles, often found in exfoliating beauty products, don’t just clog up our oceans—they also put wildlife in danger.

If you don’t live in the five states—California, New Jersey, Maine, Colorado, and Illinois—that have recently passed laws banning the harmful ingredient for good, you can still #beatthebead with these safe alternatives.

We hunted down the best face and body scrubs that swap plastic microbeads for natural exfoliants, including salt, sugar crystals, and jojoba esters. Make room for brighter, softer skin by shopping below!

PHOTOS: Do These Green Beauty Products Really Work