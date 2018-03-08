Mickey and Minnie Mouse Popped Up at a Runway and It Was the Happiest Fashion Show on Earth

You might expect Cinderella, Moana, or even the The Little Mermaid’s Ariel to snag an fashion-event invite to a high-wattage fashion event. But at Opening Ceremony's latest runway show, Minnie and Mickey Mouse were actually Disney’s most fabulous.

Both Mickey and Minnie Mouse welcomed Opening Ceremony designers Carol Lim and Humberto Leon to a flashy fashion show on Wednesday at Disneyland’s Toon Town in Anaheim, Calif., just days after Paris Fashion Week wrapped up across the Atlantic.

But Minnie and Mickey's Opening Ceremony appearance doesn't mean the couple is starting a new career as designers. Instead, the “The Happiest Show on Earth” (it was actually called that) celebrated the 90th anniversary of Mickey himself.

The Mickey and Minnie Mouse event showed Opening Ceremony's spring 2018 collection plus pieces from the brand’s Disney collaboration, all of which are colorful, cute, and honor the theme park’s marketed magic in a contemporary, sporty way.

Select items from the collaboration like T-shirts, pants, and hoodies are now available at shopdisney.com or opening ceremony.com. Other ready-to-wear looks will arrive in stores this November.

So who showed up? The front row was filled with celebrities like Olivia Holt and Sabrina Carpenter. Also in attendance were Maya Rudolph, Diplo, Jamie Chung, Laverne Cox, and Chance the Rapper. Together, they watched Ezra Rubin (who goes by Kingdom) perform a rendition of “It’s a Small World” plus the score from Fantasia.

In addition to Disney’s Opening Ceremony partnership, the company plans to introduce other fashion collaborations as part of its “Mickey the True Original” campaign.

Interestingly, the show was the first to be held at Disneyland since 1978. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the first was called “The Evolution of the American Woman.”