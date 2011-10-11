Michelle Williams' Whirlwind Premiere and More!

Jake Gyllenhaal joined Michelle Williams (in Dior) at the Hudson Hotel for a pre-screening celebration for the New York Film Festival premiere of My Week With Marilyn. Why no after-party? Not long after walking the red carpet the busy actress slipped out to catch a flight back to Detroit, where she is currently filming Oz: The Great and Powerful. Click through to see Lauren Conrad, Emma Stone and more stars at last weekend's hottest events!