Michelle Williams' Whirlwind Premiere and More!

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Weinstein Company
Bronwyn Barnes
Oct 11, 2011 @ 4:00 pm

Jake Gyllenhaal joined Michelle Williams (in Dior) at the Hudson Hotel for a pre-screening celebration for the New York Film Festival premiere of My Week With Marilyn. Why no after-party? Not long after walking the red carpet the busy actress slipped out to catch a flight back to Detroit, where she is currently filming Oz: The Great and Powerful. Click through to see Lauren Conrad, Emma Stone and more stars at last weekend's hottest events!

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!