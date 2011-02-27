Michelle Williams Pre-Oscars Secret: Acupuncture!

Michelle Williams and Busy Philipps are best friends, and they’re spending Oscars weekend together—as each other’s date to the big event. “For the weekend we are going to get ready together for the whole thing,” Philipps told us at the Forevermark Diamond Dinner at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles this week, which honored Williams for her Academy Award Best Actress nomination for her role in Blue Valentine. “I’m having Dr. Sharon Zadanoff, who is my chiropractor, acupuncturist and massage therapist, come and do treatments on Michelle and me in the early morning to calm us down and relax us and get us zen. Then we’re doing manicures and pedicures together." As for the whole pre-Oscars routine, that's just the beginning. "After that, then we start getting ready," Philipps said. "You literally have to give it hours!"

— Sharon Clott, with reporting by Kwala Mandel