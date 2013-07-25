Michelle Williams Models for Louis Vuitton, Natalie Portman's Next Job, and More

InStyle Staff
Jul 25, 2013 @ 12:10 pm

1. Check out Michelle Williams playing model for Louis Vuitton's fall campaign. [Refinery 29]

2. Natalie Portman is stepping behind-the-lens for her next project. [HuffPo]

3. Would you wear a Prince George-inspired mani? [BellaSugar]

4. Preview Kate Spade's new collection with Keds. [SheFinds]

5. The boys of One Direction created a line of beauty products with London-based makeup company. [EW]

6. Jimmy Fallon revealed he and his wife named their daughter Winnie Rose. [People]

