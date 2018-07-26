Michelle Williams Secretly Got Married in the Woods This Month

Michelle Williams slyly said "I do" in a secret wedding this month, but until now, no one noticed. Sneaky!

Williams and her beau, Phil Elverum—a songwriter best known for his musical project Mount Eerie—tied the knot in a small ceremony in the Adirondacks in early July, and they've kept things pretty low-key since then. Williams and the indie musician probably could've gone longer without people finding out about their surprise nuptials, but Williams spilled the beans to Vanity Fair.

“Obviously I’ve never once in my life talked about a relationship,” she said, speaking of her relationship with Elverum for the first time. “But Phil isn’t anyone else. And that’s worth something. Ultimately the way he loves me is the way I want to live my life on the whole. I work to be free inside of the moment. I parent to let Matilda feel free to be herself, and I am finally loved by someone who makes me feel free.”

Matilda, who is William's daughter with the late Heath Ledger, is 12 years old. Now that Williams and Elverum are married, she is also a stepmom to his 3-year-old daughter from a previous marriage to cartoonist Geneviève Castrée, who died of pancreatic cancer. The happy family now all lives in the same house, and Williams spoke of Ledger's presence in their lives.

“I never gave up on love. I always say to Matilda, ‘Your dad loved me before anybody thought I was talented, or pretty, or had nice clothes,’” she said.

Congratulations to the family of four.