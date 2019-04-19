After less than a year of marriage, Michelle Williams and husband Phil Everum have reportedly split.

A source "close to the situation" told People that Williams and Everum, an indie musician, broke up at the beginning of this year.

“Michelle and Phil separated at the beginning of the year," the source said. "It was an amicable spilt and they remain friends.”

People reports that the news comes after Williams was seen without a wedding band during her last two public outings. Last July, Williams and Everum secretly got married in a ceremony in the Adirondacks.

Williams spoke to Vanity Fair that month, confirming their marriage and discussing finding love after Heath Ledgers death in 2008.

“Obviously I’ve never once in my life talked about a relationship,” she told Vanity Fair of their relationship at the time. “But Phil isn’t anyone else. And that’s worth something. Ultimately the way he loves me is the way I want to live my life on the whole. I work to be free inside of the moment. I parent to let Matilda feel free to be herself, and I am finally loved by someone who makes me feel free.”

Everum also lost a longtime partner, musician Geneviève Castrée, who died of pancreatic cancer in 2016.

A rep for Williams had no comment on the reported split.