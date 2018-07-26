Everything We Know About Michelle Williams’s New Indie Rock Star Husband

What happens in the Adirondacks, doesn’t stay in the Andirondacks.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Michelle Williams, 37, revealed that she secretly got married to musician Phil Elverum, 40, this month during a ceremony in the Andirondacks with friends and their two daughters, whom they each had from previous relationships. In case you forgot, Williams and the late Heath Ledger had a daughter named Matilda, now 12, and Elverum has a 3-year-old from his first marriage.

In the story, Williams spoke about her love for Elverum, and how he’s different than guys she’s dated in the past. “Obviously I’ve never once in my life talked about a relationship,” she said. “But Phil isn’t anyone else. And that’s worth something. Ultimately the way he loves me is the way I want to live my life on the whole. I work to be free inside of the moment. I parent to let Matilda feel free to be herself, and I am finally loved by someone who makes me feel free.”

So who, exactly, is Elverum? Below, everything you need to know.

He Also Lost a Longtime Partner

Elverum married artist and musician Geneviève Castrée in 2003, and had a daughter, Agathe. Four months after her birth, in 2015, she was diagnosed with Stave IV pancreatic cancer, and she died a month after the diagnosis, according to Vanity Fair.

He’s an Indie Musician That Has Had Many Different Names

He recorded as the Microphones from 1996 to 2004, and later changed to Mount Eerie.

His Music Is Apparently Really Good

Following the death of his wife, he released an album about her illness called A Crow Looked at Me, which the New York Times named one of 2017’s best albums.

He Lived in Washington State Until Recently

The musician was raised in Anacortes, Washington, a town on Fidalgo Island, and he only recently picked up his stuff and moved to Brooklyn to be with Williams in July 2018.

He’s a Twitter Poet

I’ve resumed writing

haiku, but these are private.

Only for 2 eyes. — Phil Elverum (@PWElverum) February 21, 2018

And Still Honors His Late Wife

In tribute to Geneviève today I deleted facebook. — Phil Elverum (@PWElverum) July 9, 2018

(which I only used to share photos of her with others who knew and missed her, but which she hated) — Phil Elverum (@PWElverum) July 9, 2018

We Think He’s Funny

Good news everyone! My daughter just diarrhea’d her panties at a poutine restaurant in Montreal. — Phil Elverum (@PWElverum) May 23, 2018

And So Far He’s Got Busy Philipps’s (Williams’s BFF) Approval