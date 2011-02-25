Michelle Williams Honored by Diamond Company, Child Designers and More!

Getty Images (3); Courtesy Photo (3)
InStyle Staff
Feb 25, 2011 @ 12:45 pm

1. Diamond brand Forevermark honored Michelle Williams last night in Los Angeles. Congrats! [Diamonds.net]

2. Child designers are popping up—would you let an 11-year-old make your clothes? [NY Times]

3.  Proenza Schouler designers Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez said they regret the long length of their label's name. [Interview]

4. Who is the best Oscar couple of all time? You tell us. [FabSugar]

5. Keds isn't strictly shoes anymore. The brand will launch apparel next spring. [FashionEtc]

6. Vena Cava is teaming up with Uniqlo for a collaboration. We can't wait to see it! [Racked]

