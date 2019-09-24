Destiny's Child's Michelle Williams Has a Message for People Confusing Her with the Emmy Winner
"I'm so sorry that my namesake upset you, but can't you see that I'm Black?"
Destiny’s Child’s Michelle Williams is not the only famous person by that name — she is, however, the only famous person by that name who has a social media presence.
So, naturally, on Sunday, when Michelle Williams (the actress) delivered a searing speech about equal pay in Hollywood while accepting an Emmy for her performance in Fosse/Verdon, Michelle Williams (the singer) got a lot of DM’s from confused fans (and critics).
It’s safe to say that this is not the first time the mistake has been made, but Williams (the singer) isn’t really sure why because, well, the two don’t really look alike. As the Destiny’s Child alum went on to ponder during an Instagram Live video, "How come when y'all are tagging and congratulating a person, do y'all see that I'm Black?”
"When you go to my profile, you go to search 'Michelle Williams,' I am Black. OK? I ain't mixed with nothing, I'm not mixed with Persian, Russian, I am Black," she continued. “So I am trying to figure out why in the world I am getting cursed out in my comments for Michelle Williams's speech, which I thought was her truth, which I thought was awesome. I thought she was factual — could be wrong — but yeah, I just told a woman a few minutes ago on my Instagram, I was like, 'I'm so sorry that my namesake upset you, but can't you see that I'm Black?'"
Sounds like it’s time for the Fosse/Verdon star to join the ‘gram (if only for the other Michelle’s peace of mind).