We're Crying Over the Card Michelle Williams Got from Her Daughter for Mother's Day

We officially have a new life goal: get adopted by Michelle Williams.

The four-time Oscar nominee quietly excels at her craft while maintaining a low profile when it comes to her personal life. But at a press conference for her Cannes film Wonderstruck, Williams opened up about parenthood and her life with 11-year-old daughter Matilda Ledger, whose father is the late Heath Ledger.

"Personally and professionally, the great (trick to) working with children and knowing children is listening to children, and responding to who they are. Not your idea of a perfect child, not who you want them to be, but who they really are,” Williams advised.

The actress then told reporters about a heartfelt card Matilda gave her for Mother’s Day.

“For Mother's Day, my daughter gave me a card that said, 'Mom, thanks for letting me be me,' and it was a picture with somebody in high heels on a skateboard," Williams shared. "That's my ultimate (goal); that's what I want them to do."

The actress then expanded upon her role as a parent. "Being a mother is not only who I am in my relationship with my daughter, but it's a part of the kind of work that I want make and the relationship with the person that I want to be for her, so there is really no area of my life that is untouched," she said. "It's at the center of everything that I do."