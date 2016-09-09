Michelle Williams Turns 36 Today! Take a Look Back at Her Beauty Transformation

Happy birthday, Michelle Williams! The actress, whose blonde hair we've long admired in every one of its iterations, turns 36 today.

Teen favorite Dawson's Creek may have catapulted this Montana native into the spotlight almost two decades ago, but Williams has held her own in many dramatic indie films since—even garnering an Oscar nod for Best Supporting Actress in the critical hit, Brokeback Mountain. It was during this film's production that she would meet Heath Ledger, her former partner and father of her child, Matilda Rose, now 10.

Off the big screen, Williams has shown her Broadway chops in the revival of Cabaret and has even dabbled in high fashion as the face of Louis Vuitton handbags. In honor of her birthday, take a look back at her stunning transformation through the years.