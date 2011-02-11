Michelle Tractenberg to Launch Collection With Rebecca Taylor

Backstage at the Rebecca Taylor fashion show today, Michelle Tractenberg exclusively revealed to InStyle that she's planning to create a capsule collection with the designer. "It's a ways away, but we're conceptualizing," said Tractenberg, wearing a Rebecca Taylor sweater and jacket and an Erickson Beamon necklace. "We've been talking closely about what makes a girl a girl and a woman a woman and what definitive moments in a woman's life can be like articulated in a woman's outfit. It'll be very ladylike for those different moments and occasions we all have." Therefore, the actress has been spending lots of time in Taylor's showroom. "I guess it's surreal that I'm good friends with designers whose work I really admire and love," she said. We can't wait to see their upcoming collection!

— Nakisha Williams