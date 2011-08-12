Michelle Trachtenberg's Heels: Her Own Design!

Michelle Trachtenberg was excited to show off her new black platforms with studded gray snakeskin backs, and for a good reason—she designed them herself! "Can you read the inside? It says Michelle Trachtenberg for Stuart Weitzman," she told us at InStyle's Summer Soiree. "I've been in them for at least two hours and they don't hurt. I knew exactly what I was doing. I was like, "I need a platform. I need this and I want that." This is the shoe I've always tried to find!" Trachtenberg's design will debut on Fashion's Night Out (September 8th), and as part of Stuart Weitzman's Young Hollywood Cares Collection, all proceeds will benefit ovarian cancer research. To see more styles from our Summer Soiree, click through the gallery!

— Caitlin Petreycik with reporting by Lindzi Scharf