Michelle Trachtenberg Loves Choo!

Michelle Trachtenberg headed straight for this season's must-have leopard clutch at the Jimmy Choo for H&M shopping preview last week, and she didn't wait long to carry it! At last night's America Eagle Outfitters Times Square grand opening, Trachtenberg accessorized her teal dress and white tuxedo jacket with the bold calf-hair clutch. While all the items from the collaboration are currently sold out, we found out that several of New York City's larger H&M stores (Herald Square, Penn Station and 51st and 5th Ave.) will be re-stocking the entire collection tomorrow morning—run, don't walk!

— Joyann King