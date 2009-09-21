Michelle Trachtenberg Designs a Botkier Bag for Charity

John Parra/WireImage; Courtesy of
Joyann King
Sep 21, 2009 @ 11:00 am

Michelle Trachtenberg has jumped on the celebrity-designer train! The Gossip Girl star has collaborated with Monica Botkier to design a chic blue handbag with weathered-leather details and a braided handle. "This was my first time designing a bag," she told MySpace.com. "But it's definitely something I've always dreamed of doing!" A portion of the bag's proceeds benefit Oxfam International, a charity that fights poverty and injustice.

Satchel, $545; visit botkier.com.

