Michelle Trachtenberg Designs a Botkier Bag for Charity

Michelle Trachtenberg has jumped on the celebrity-designer train! The Gossip Girl star has collaborated with Monica Botkier to design a chic blue handbag with weathered-leather details and a braided handle. "This was my first time designing a bag," she told MySpace.com. "But it's definitely something I've always dreamed of doing!" A portion of the bag's proceeds benefit Oxfam International, a charity that fights poverty and injustice.

Satchel, $545; visit botkier.com.