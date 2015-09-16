Michelle Rodriguez, Ashley Greene, and More Stars Shine at a Gala to Help End Sex Trafficking

Clad in silk slip dresses ideal for a late-summer evening cocktail party, a coterie of models like Alexander Wang favorites Anna Ewers and Hanne Gaby Odiele were among the many runway fixtures that glided into New York’s dome-shaped Capitale venue last night to celebrate the inaugural Unitas-hosted gala against sex trafficking. And the arrival of stars like Michelle Rodriguez, Ashley Greene, and Alessandra Ambrosio led to an explosive start to the fête.

“I try to keep inspired,” Rodriguez said of how she manages to conjure up the energy to hop from one New York Fashion Week event to the next. “I always remind myself how the hell I wake up every morning. I’m on the grind, man. I’m gonna make it happen!” The Fast and the Furious star's energy reverberated into the tuxedo-filled dining room, where eager bidders participated in a live auction that included artwork as well as a freshly polished guitar and tickets to a private dinner with Italian opera singer Andrea Bocelli.

A scintillating nude, paint-splattered photographed (above) of Ambrosio was sold for $8,000, which helped accrue the $1 million raised during the entire night.

Fresh off the Carolina Herrera runway just days before, model Martha Hunt (above), one of Taylor Swift’s countless squad members, took a moment to describe how she prepares for the busy week. “Drinking water and coffee and trying to fit in enough protein smoothies to keep me going, because sometimes you just don’t have time. You just have to pick things up on the go,” she told InStyle. On to the next one.

