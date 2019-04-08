Michelle Pfeiffer Launched a Clean Fragrance Line, and It’s EWG Verified

Image zoom Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

A new celebrity fragrance for spring? That's definitely not groundbreaking. What is unexpected, though, is a celebrity launching a new fine fragrance line that is clean, discloses 100 percent of the ingredients used in the formulas, and is verified safe by the EWG. And that's exactly what Michelle Pfeiffer just did with her new fragrance collection, Henry Rose.

A project over a decade in the making, Pfeiffer was inspired to create Henry Rose after struggling to find a fine fragrance that was attractive in scent, but also made ingredient safety a priority.

Image zoom Courtesy of Henry Rose

Fragrance is one of the controversial topics in the beauty space right now, due to the fact that the term "parfum" or "fragrance" or "flavor" can encompass many different ingredients that do not have to be disclosed to consumers or the FDA.

RELATED: The Most Romantic Fragrances of All Time

I had given up wearing fragrance altogether, and I missed it," said Pfeiffer in a press release. A testament to her dedication to clean beauty, the actress actually sits on the board of the EWG. "I finally decided to create a line that could compete with other premium fragrances in the marketplace, but was fully transparent with its ingredients and didn’t feel like a compromise."

VIDEO: 4 Successful Celebrity Fragrance Lines

With the launch of Henry Rose, Pfeiffer introduces not just one, but five new genderless fragrances: Fog, Jake's House, Last Light, Torn, and Dark is Night.

RELATED: 9 Affordable Fragrances That Smell Expensive

In addition to being verified by the EWG, the fragrances have also received a GOLD Level verification by Cradle to Cradle, with a PLATINUM level verification in the Material Health category.

The packaging also takes an eco-friendly approach. Each full size bottle is made from 90 percent recycled NEO-Infinite glass, and is 100 percent recyclable. The fragrance caps are made from soy, while the secondary packaging is made from a biobased, biodegradable, and compostable paper alternative.

The scents do come along with a fine fragrance price-tag, though. Each bottle retails for $120 at henryrose.com, though consumers can purchase a sampler of all five fragrances for $20.