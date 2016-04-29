Happy Birthday, Michelle Pfeiffer! See Her Stunning Beauty Transformation

Michelle Pfeiffer turns 58 today, but the star looks even better than she did as an emerging Hollywood star in the 1983 hit, Scarface. “Part of feeling sexy is feeling comfortable in your own skin, and less inhibited, and that goes along with getting older,” she told InStyle.

The actress took a break from acting after 2001’s award-winning film, I Am Sam, reemerging in 2007 as Velma Von Tussle in Hairspray with new long locks and newfound confidence. “Aging happens to every single one of us,” she said. “Once you accept that, it unburdens you.”

In honor of her 58th birthday, take a look back at her changing looks over the years and you’ll agree, confidence looks good on her. Happy birthday, Michelle!