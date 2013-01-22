Michelle Obama's Two Jason Wu Inaugural Gowns: Which Do You Like Better?

While her husband was being sworn in as President of the United States yesterday during his inauguration, Michelle Obama had the world wondering: what designer would she choose for the Commander-in-Chief's Inaugural Ball? When she hit the dance floor last night in Washington, D.C., her choice was clear: following her 2009 stunner, she once again went with American designer Jason Wu. This year's gown, in ruby chiffon and velvet, stands in contrast to the ivory one she wore to the same event in 2009. Wu was clearly over the moon to see the First Lady wearing his design again: as soon as she stepped out in red, he tweeted, "#InShock!" The designer also visited NBC's Today show this morning, where he explained that he and his team "were glued to the screen" to see which design Mrs. Obama would choose. "I wanted to really represent her with the best of my ability," he added. So tell us: which gown do you like better? Vote below!

