Michelle Obama's Style Motto, Scarlett Johansson for Mango and More!

1. Michelle Obama defended wearing London label Alexander McQueen to the recent State Dinner. "Wear what you love," she advised. [HuffPo Style]

2. Scarlett Johansson returns as the face of Mango in another sultry campaign. [Racked]

3. Lady Gaga's second lip color for MAC Viva Glam, a nude hue, will hit stores Feb 17th. [Vainstyle]

4. Move over Kardashians, 90210 is in town. The show collaborated with Bebe for a fashion line, which debuts in tonight's episode. [CocoPerez]

5. Found: Anne Hathaway's Golden Globes nail polish, I Dreamed You by Deborah Lippmann. [DL]

6. Betsey Johnson is coming out with her own combat boots. Way to mix it up! [WWD]