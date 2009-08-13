Michelle Obama's Red-Hot Return

It's been 11 long days since our last spotting of the First Lady of fashion and we've been waiting with bated breath for her next appearance. Michelle Obama didn't disappoint yesterday with a triumphant return in red—a flawless, belted sheath of red to be exact—as host of the Medal of Freedom award ceremony at the White House. Beforehand, Michelle was spotted in a pleated day dress and cardigan that she wore earlier this year, reminding us why her wear-what-you-love style rule is something never to forget.