Michelle Obama's New Stylist: Meredith Koop

Michelle Obama has a new stylist! Her name: Meredith Koop. Age: 29. "Ms. Koop's responsibilities include advising the First Lady on her wardrobe and acting on her behalf in arranging for purchases, including considering the best offered price and buying on discount if discounts are available," Kristina Schake, a spokeswoman for Michelle Obama, told the Washington Post. Koop is said to be responsible for Obama's latest fashion choices, including this Alexander McQueen red ball gown (shown) and her State of the Union Rachel Roy dress. In addition to her styling duties, Schake also helps "managing the demands on her time and schedule, along with other day-to-day requirements for keeping the residence running smoothly." So, how did Koop score the gig? She used to work for Chicago boutique owner Ikram Goldman, Obama's previous unofficial stylist.

